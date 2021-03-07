Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
MSgt Earl Warren Hickman Sr., USAF (Ret.)
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Hickman, Earl Warren Sr. - MSgt USAF (Ret)

June 13, 1953 - March 3, 2021

Earl was born in Columbia, SC to Charles and Rose Hickman. He served 20 years in the US Air Force, and then worked at Douglas County Corrections for 20 years as well.

Survived by wife, Lisa J. Hickman; children, LuKisha M., KaMisha M., and Earl W. (Stephanie) Hickman, Jr.; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; mother; siblings: Charlene Hickman, Rosalind Hickman, Mia Kennedy Hickman, Sister Marie King, Clemmie Bright, Rebecca Murphy, Leila McCoy, Olinda Robinson (Rory), Paula Cochran, Alexander Coffey, Harold, Louis, and Charles Hickman, Jr. (Cassandra); and a host of extended family and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Tere'sita NaTasha Hickman; father; and siblings, Fritz Hickman, Camilla Porter, Johnny Harold Jackson, and Lillie Mae Watkins.

VISITATION: Wednesday, March 10, beginning at 10am, followed by SERVICE at 12pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. INTERMENT: Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC. https://heartstreaming.link/Earl-W-Hickman-Sr

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue

402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
John A Gentleman Mortuaries - Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Mar
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
John A Gentleman Mortuaries - Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Earl,I still can't believe you're gone.missing you my friend !! Blessings to your mother and family. Continue to rest in peace.
Ms. Gloria Christie Weston
Friend
February 28, 2022
My deepest sympathies...
Lady Di
March 13, 2021
My deepest sympathy is extended to the Hickman family. I met Earl when we were 6 1/2 years old. We've been friends every since. I will miss my dear friend, confidante, comforter, and occasional jokester ! Heaven has gained a wonderful Angel !! So I'll say " Ciao Bello Conte" !! Take your rest !!
Ms. Gloria Christie - Weston
Friend
March 10, 2021
May you know that Earl will be truly missed and that all of you are in my prayers!
Marilynn Ashby
March 9, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 8, 2021
To the family of Earl Hickman you have my condolences
William Tom Robinson
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results