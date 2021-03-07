My deepest sympathy is extended to the Hickman family. I met Earl when we were 6 1/2 years old. We've been friends every since. I will miss my dear friend, confidante, comforter, and occasional jokester ! Heaven has gained a wonderful Angel !! So I'll say " Ciao Bello Conte" !! Take your rest !!

Ms. Gloria Christie - Weston Friend March 10, 2021