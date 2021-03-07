Hickman, Earl Warren Sr. - MSgt USAF (Ret)
June 13, 1953 - March 3, 2021
Earl was born in Columbia, SC to Charles and Rose Hickman. He served 20 years in the US Air Force, and then worked at Douglas County Corrections for 20 years as well.
Survived by wife, Lisa J. Hickman; children, LuKisha M., KaMisha M., and Earl W. (Stephanie) Hickman, Jr.; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; mother; siblings: Charlene Hickman, Rosalind Hickman, Mia Kennedy Hickman, Sister Marie King, Clemmie Bright, Rebecca Murphy, Leila McCoy, Olinda Robinson (Rory), Paula Cochran, Alexander Coffey, Harold, Louis, and Charles Hickman, Jr. (Cassandra); and a host of extended family and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Tere'sita NaTasha Hickman; father; and siblings, Fritz Hickman, Camilla Porter, Johnny Harold Jackson, and Lillie Mae Watkins.
VISITATION: Wednesday, March 10, beginning at 10am, followed by SERVICE at 12pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. INTERMENT: Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC. https://heartstreaming.link/Earl-W-Hickman-Sr
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue
402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.