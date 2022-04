To Dan and all your family....My Deepest Sympathies on the loss of your Dad...... I am immediately taken back in time to this time of year in 1968 when our Dad's were Putting all the work in on Our "Field of dreams" , We also had the distinction of Having both Our Fathers work for many Years at Northwester Bell. God Bless You and All You family at the this difficult Time

Mark Stanzel March 30, 2021