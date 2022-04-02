Gardes, Earlene



Age 80



Earlene Gardes, of West Point, NE, died March 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ione (Nolting) Dixon. Survivors include husband, Jack Gardes of West Point, NE; daughter, Jacqueline and Phillip Loomis of LaVista, NE, and family, Jolene Loomis, Brandon and wife Tanya Loomis, Melissa and Chris Svenningsen, and Nicole Loomis; son, Joel and Barb Gardes of Bancroft, NE and children, Carson Gardes and Cali Gardes; 14 step-great-grandchildren; brother, Ervin Dixon of Nebraska City, NE; sisters, Sharlene and Ron Bruns of Pender, NE; Donna and Vernon Siebrandt of Bancroft, NE; Debra and Dennis Kochevar of Dakota City, NE; sister-in-law, Cheryl Dixon of Lincoln, NE.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, April 4, 2022, at 2pm at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bancroft, NE. Interment: Bancroft Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, from 4-6pm, at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. The family suggests memorials be directed to the family for future designation in Earlene's name.



MINNICK FUNERAL HOME



830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788



402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 2, 2022.