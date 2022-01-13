Foster, Ed
October 27, 1934 - January 11, 2022
Ed Foster died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was 87 years old. Ed was born October 27, 1934 in Lincoln.
Preceded in death by wife, Delores Foster (nee Parker); parents, Edward and Nona Foster (Dalton); siblings: Rosemary Mullen (Mike), Ruth Ann, Janet Nebel (Francis J.), Rita Bourdages (Charlie); grandson, William "Liam" Foster.
Ed is survived by children, Kyle Foster and daughter-in-law Nsreen of Lincoln, Timothy Foster of Lincoln, Michael Foster of Fort Collins, Kara Foster (Russell Koos) of Lincoln, Scott Foster (Jennifer) of Omaha; Ed had nine grandchildren.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10am, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, (36th and Randolph) in Lincoln, with Fr. Jamie Hotovy celebrating the Mass. Burial at Calvary Cemetery after Mass, lunch at church following the burial. VISITATION: Friday, from 12 noon to 7pm, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home. ROSARY at 7pm Friday at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.