Ed Foster
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE
Foster, Ed

October 27, 1934 - January 11, 2022

Ed Foster died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was 87 years old. Ed was born October 27, 1934 in Lincoln.

Preceded in death by wife, Delores Foster (nee Parker); parents, Edward and Nona Foster (Dalton); siblings: Rosemary Mullen (Mike), Ruth Ann, Janet Nebel (Francis J.), Rita Bourdages (Charlie); grandson, William "Liam" Foster.

Ed is survived by children, Kyle Foster and daughter-in-law Nsreen of Lincoln, Timothy Foster of Lincoln, Michael Foster of Fort Collins, Kara Foster (Russell Koos) of Lincoln, Scott Foster (Jennifer) of Omaha; Ed had nine grandchildren.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10am, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, (36th and Randolph) in Lincoln, with Fr. Jamie Hotovy celebrating the Mass. Burial at Calvary Cemetery after Mass, lunch at church following the burial. VISITATION: Friday, from 12 noon to 7pm, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home. ROSARY at 7pm Friday at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com.

BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME

4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
14
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Teresa Catholic Church
36th and Randolph, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God bless "Uncle Ed" (and his golf game). I will remember the fun times playing in the CSS scramble at Hillcrest. May he rest in peace.
Mike Aldrich
January 20, 2022
Friend of over 38 years. Great man!
Randy Baldwin
Friend
January 20, 2022
Kyle and family. Please accept our sincere condolences for your loss. Al Meder and all at Pure & Secure
Al Meder & famimly
Work
January 18, 2022
Kyle, Kara and family: I am so sorry for the loss of your dad. He was a great man! May his memories comfort you during this difficult time. Love, Nancy
Nancy Stanley
Other
January 15, 2022
I'm very sorry to hear of Ed's passing. He was a very kind Man. My condolences to all of you. May Ed RIP.
Carrie Shankar
Family
January 14, 2022
We are truly saddened to hear of Ed´s death. Many fun times with your family.
Mike/Judy DeCarlo
Friend
January 13, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. I have so many wonderful memories of the times Don and I spent with you Mom and Dad throughout the years. Jo Riley
Joan Riley
Friend
January 13, 2022
You may have heard the saying... "you are who you have met".... I worked for Ed and Delo and they were influencers before influencers were a term. Delo a marketing genius and Ed with consistency and integrity. My thoughts are with his family and proud to have had Ed in my life.
Luke Partridge
Work
January 13, 2022
Hello Kyle, My condolences regarding the passing of your dad. Take care. Mike
Mike Weygint
January 13, 2022
