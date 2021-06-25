Fuxa, Ed Jr. "Eddie"



Age 45 - June 23, 2021



Ed "Eddie" Fuxa Jr. passed away suddenly on June 23 at age 45. Eddie was born and raised in Omaha, NE. He graduated high school from Creighton Prep, then from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with an electrical engineering degree. Eddie was the proud owner of a successful business, Action Batteries Unlimited, Inc., which he ran for the past decade with his wife, Gwyn.



Eddie was a dedicated and supportive husband to Gwyn; father to Jayden and Colin; and son to Ed Sr. and Joyce. He loved his family first and foremost. They felt this love everyday through his actions and words as evidenced by the morning and evening hugs and kisses he showered on his wife and boys and the daily conversations he continued to have with his mother and father through adulthood.



Eddie was very active and enjoyed golfing, camping, boating, fishing, and playing games and sports with his kids and friends. He had countless friends and extended family who loved him dearly for his huge heart, welcoming nature, and fun, laid-back personality. We will miss you, Eddie.



VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, June 27th, 5pm at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 3-5pm.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 28th, 10:30am at St Stephen the Martyr Catholic. Church. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials are suggested to the Fuxa Children's Educational Fund.



