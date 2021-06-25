Ed "Eddie" Fuxa Jr. passed away suddenly on June 23 at age 45. Eddie was born and raised in Omaha, NE. He graduated high school from Creighton Prep, then from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with an electrical engineering degree. Eddie was the proud owner of a successful business, Action Batteries Unlimited, Inc., which he ran for the past decade with his wife, Gwyn.
Eddie was a dedicated and supportive husband to Gwyn; father to Jayden and Colin; and son to Ed Sr. and Joyce. He loved his family first and foremost. They felt this love everyday through his actions and words as evidenced by the morning and evening hugs and kisses he showered on his wife and boys and the daily conversations he continued to have with his mother and father through adulthood.
Eddie was very active and enjoyed golfing, camping, boating, fishing, and playing games and sports with his kids and friends. He had countless friends and extended family who loved him dearly for his huge heart, welcoming nature, and fun, laid-back personality. We will miss you, Eddie.
VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, June 27th, 5pm at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 3-5pm.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 28th, 10:30am at St Stephen the Martyr Catholic. Church. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials are suggested to the Fuxa Children's Educational Fund.
Kelley Smith
August 5, 2021
I was stunned by the news of Ed´s passing. Ed and I had a lot of good times together in college in Lincoln. My wife and I got to know Ed and Gwyn well during our college years. We will be praying for the family and remembering Ed.
Nick Verzani
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ed's passing. He was such a great guy and well like by many at Schnackel Engineers. He was quiet by had a great sense of humor. I will keep all of you in my prayers. Rest in peace Ed.
Laura Schnackel
June 27, 2021
Our hearts are breaking for your deep loss. Our world has a lost a nice guy. So many holiday and family reunion memories. God bless you all.
Katherine Trummer
June 27, 2021
Your family is in our hearts and prayers.
Any way we can help, ask.
Hopkins
June 26, 2021
Sending deepest condolences and much love, Ed was a supremely talented engineer and even better friend. A truly great man with genuine kindness and a sense of humor that made our world brighter. We will miss you, peace Brother.
Jason Seymour
June 26, 2021
Our codolance so very sorry
Pat and Nora Parizek
June 26, 2021
Our deepest condolences and love are being sent to the family and prayers of healing lifted.
Steve & Lisa Streff
June 26, 2021
I am very saddened by the news of Ed´s passing. My heart goes out to the family and everyone who knew Ed. He was an amazing person, best friend, great Dad, great son. He will always be in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with Ed´s family and friends.
Jim Marco Jr
June 26, 2021
My heart goes out to Ed's family and friends. I worked with Ed years back and knew him to be a good man who was always fun to talk with. Praying you be surrounding with love, and wishing you comfort and peace in this most difficult time.
Dave Mueller
June 25, 2021
The Tracy family
June 25, 2021
Jim and Laurie Marco
June 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to Ed's family. Ed and I worked together at Schnackel Engineers. We were birthday twins sharing the same birthdate. He was always soft spoken but such a great co-worker to me and others. I pray his family finds peace and comfort. Rest in peace, Ed.