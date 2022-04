Nielsen, Edith



May 1, 1927 - March 24, 2021



Survived by sons N. Chris Nielsen and Kenneth Nielsen



Join them at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1312 S. 45th St., Omah, NE 68106, on Saturday June 26, to celebrate their mom's life. VISITATION at 1pm, SERVICE at 2pm. In lieu of flowers Memorials may go to the Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2021.