Edith O'Hara
FUNERAL HOME
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory - Grand Junction
2515 Patterson Rd.
Grand Junction, CO
O'Hara, Edith

March 12, 1933 - September 10, 2021

Edith O'Hara, age 88, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2021 due to heart disease. Edith was born on March 12, 1933 to Vern Snodgrass and Iola Bertolini in Omaha, NE. Edith attended grade school in Stella, NE, and in 1950, married her husband of 50 years, Marty O'Hara. She was a lifelong Nebraska resident until her daughter was blessed to have her in Colorado in 2020. Edith will be remembered for her love of bingo, crochet, and spending time with her family. She gave a lot of herself to everyone.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marty O'Hara; her brother, Russell Snodgrass; and her sisters, Doris Bailey and Shirley Sohnleitner. Surviving Edith is her daughter, Sharon Eiland; and son, Kevin (Kim) O'Hara. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: October 24, at 5pm, at Lakeside Hills, 17040 Francis Street, Omaha, NE, 68130. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab of Moab, Utah, 435-260-8033.

Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory

2515 Patterson Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 | (970) 243-2450
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Lakeside Hills
17040 Francis Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory - Grand Junction
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Edith was a very caring person, always had time to listen. She will surely be missed.
Jim Schlautman
Work
September 30, 2021
