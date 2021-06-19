Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith M. "Kaye" Petersen
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE
Petersen, Edith M. "Kaye"

January 16, 1927 - June 16, 2021

Age 94 of Louisville. She is survived by her husband: Donald Petersen of Louisville; children: Calvin (Michelle) Petersen of Fort Worth, TX, Rodney (Lori) Petersen of Louisville, Shari (Rodney) Belter of Omaha; grandchildren: Crystal (Terry) Refior, Jacob (Joanne) Petersen, Eric (Mandy) Petersen, Jennifer (Michael) Perrino, Zachary (Jordan) Belter, Haleigh (Logan) Faller; 9 great-grandchildren; sister: Marian Hagen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James P. and Iva Zora Marshall; great-grandson, Logan Petersen; siblings: Helen Vernon, Joyce "Jodi" Herleman, Clarabelle "Clara" Becker and Paul Marshall.

FUNERAL SERVICES: Monday, June 21st at 10:30am at the Louisville Senior Center. VISITATION: Sunday, June 20th from 1-6pm, with family greeting friends from 4-6pm at the Funeral Home in Louisville. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville Chapel
413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE
Jun
21
Funeral service
Louisville Senior Center
423 Elm Street, Louisville, NE
Jun
21
Burial
Riverview Cemetery
E 2nd St, Louisville, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.