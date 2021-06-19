Petersen, Edith M. "Kaye"
January 16, 1927 - June 16, 2021
Age 94 of Louisville. She is survived by her husband: Donald Petersen of Louisville; children: Calvin (Michelle) Petersen of Fort Worth, TX, Rodney (Lori) Petersen of Louisville, Shari (Rodney) Belter of Omaha; grandchildren: Crystal (Terry) Refior, Jacob (Joanne) Petersen, Eric (Mandy) Petersen, Jennifer (Michael) Perrino, Zachary (Jordan) Belter, Haleigh (Logan) Faller; 9 great-grandchildren; sister: Marian Hagen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James P. and Iva Zora Marshall; great-grandson, Logan Petersen; siblings: Helen Vernon, Joyce "Jodi" Herleman, Clarabelle "Clara" Becker and Paul Marshall.
FUNERAL SERVICES: Monday, June 21st at 10:30am at the Louisville Senior Center. VISITATION: Sunday, June 20th from 1-6pm, with family greeting friends from 4-6pm at the Funeral Home in Louisville. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.