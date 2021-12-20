Winkelmann, Edith E.
January 12, 1929 - December 19, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Ralph H. Winkelmann; parents, Ludmilla and Rudolf Hraban; and brother, Robert Hraban. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Phil (Jennifer), Greg (Lauree), Doug (Susan), and Mike (Brenda); 18 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Family will Receive friends Tuesday, December 21, from 4pm to 6pm at West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 22, 10:30am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. INTERMENT: Calvary.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2021.