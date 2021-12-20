Menu
Edith E. Winkelmann
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Winkelmann, Edith E.

January 12, 1929 - December 19, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Ralph H. Winkelmann; parents, Ludmilla and Rudolf Hraban; and brother, Robert Hraban. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Phil (Jennifer), Greg (Lauree), Doug (Susan), and Mike (Brenda); 18 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Family will Receive friends Tuesday, December 21, from 4pm to 6pm at West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 22, 10:30am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. INTERMENT: Calvary.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
21
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover St., NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A life well lived, a wonderful family. Our prayers go out to you.
Ron and Joan Palmquist
Friend
December 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy
Don and Alene Masloskie
December 21, 2021
Prayers for you and your family. So sorry for your loss
Steve Barry
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about your Mom. She was a great person! Thoughts and prayers are with you!
Ann Butcher
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results