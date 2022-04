Young, Edith "Edie" MaeOctober 6, 1950 - September 19, 2021Preceded in death by parents; 2 sisters; 1 brother. Survived by loving husband of 33 years, Kenneth; daughters, Kimber (Tom), and Kristi (Ryan Sr.); grandchildren, Ryan Jr., Victoria, and Tyler; god-children, Michael Jr. and James; sister, Beverly (Robert); and many other loving family and friends.VISITATION: Wednesday, September 22, 4-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 23 at 1pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com