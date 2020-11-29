Menu
Edmond F. Cherney
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Cherney, Edmond F.

October 11, 1928 - November 27, 2020

Age 92. Survived by wife, Mildred; sons: Steve (Joy), Larry (Christine), Paul (Charlene) Beveridge, and Joe (Mary) Beveridge; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor (Bernard) Bogatz; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Sylvia; first wife, Pauline; and son, Kenneth.

Private Funeral Graveside Service following CDC guidelines Wednesday, December 2, at 10am at Calvary Cemetery

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Cherney obituary.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
