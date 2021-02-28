Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edmund Stanley Bandur
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Bandur, Edmund Stanley

September 30, 1923 - February 25, 2021

Age 97. He knew he wanted to fight for his country when he watched the Pearl Harbor attack in World War II. At 19, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and on January 13, 1943 began his service. During the next three years, his tours of duty included time on the destroyer, the USS Farragut, Puget Sound Naval hospital, and base and fleet hospitals in San Francisco. The Navy assigned him to work as a medic, and when asked later in life, why he didn't become a doctor, he quipped, the job involved "too much blood." Attached to the Marines, Edmund fought in the Pacific American Theater and received the American Theater, Asiatic Pacific, Victory Ribbon and Good Conduct medals. Over time, the loud explosions of war took a toll on his hearing. He had no trouble communicating however, with his strong voice, animated family members and a white board for reading messages. He never complained about his sacrifice for his country.

He grew up on a farm in Loup City, NE with his four brothers and one sister during the Great Depression. He shared the story of when his father once found money while plowing the field. A welcome blessing for the family during that time. Blizzard conditions also kept Edmund and his siblings stranded at school many times, spending the night in the building, since they walked everywhere, of course. Before Edmund enlisted, he worked as an adding machine operator at Burroughs Corporation in Omaha.

After the war, he met his wife, Adelaide J. Stanczyk of Ashton, NE and they married June 26, 1947. The adventurous couple, who loved dancing, drove to Mexico City for their honeymoon. They settled down in Omaha and had five children. Edmund was self-employed, selling insurance and helping families through some of their worst times. His love of baseball put him on the field as a Little League coach for his boys and others in the neighborhood. If you were a passenger in Ed's car, you would listen to live baseball games or the Big Joe Polka Show, depending on the time of day and season. He was a big fan of Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne and Husker football. He still watched after Osborne retired, even though he felt the program lost its luster.

Edmund lived his life with a strong Catholic Faith and was a lifelong member of Christ the King Church, where he volunteered as an usher. You could find Edmund always out and about having a cup of coffee at a donut shop or eating lunch at Sons of Italy and some of his other favorite places.

Preceded in death by wife of 69 years, Adelaide "Addie"; parents, Thomas and Bernice; and brothers, Clemence, Edwin, Richard. Survived by sister, Rose and brother-in-law, Warrent Butler of Scotch Plains, NJ; brother, Arnold (Arnie) and sister-in-law, Donna of Aurora, CO; children, Roderic of Omaha, Scott and daughter-in-law, Diane, of Arnold, MO, Kurt, Doug, daughter, Michelle; grandchildren, Jeremy, Ashley (John), Eric (Amanda) of Arnold, MO, and Jamie Mandolfo of Omaha; and great-grandchildren, London and Brielle of Arnold, MO.

WAKE SERVICE: Monday, March 1st, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Tuesday, March 2nd, 11am West Center Chapel. Interment: Resurrection with Full Military Honors by American Legion Post#1. The family asks for donations to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

To view a live broadcast of the Wake Service, Funeral and Graveside Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
1
Wake
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
2
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
My deepest sympathies on the loss of your dad, Rod. Mike Bendon, Prep '72
Michael S Bendon
March 2, 2021
The world lost a great guy, but I know he made a wonderful addition to heaven! He will definitely be missed. All he did for everyone and his country will always be remembered. Sending love and prayers to all who are hurting right now : (
Kendra & Todd Ellegood
March 2, 2021
We are praying for you, strength, peace & joy of the Lord to be with you. We love you & your wonderful family
Vernon & Esther shackelford
March 1, 2021
Hardcoeur Coaching
March 1, 2021
Scott and Diane our thoughts and prayers are with you. A person's true value is measured by the people that know them best. Edmond was a man of integrity and love and his family reflects that of him.
Aleta Stuart
February 28, 2021
Michelle and family, deeply sadden to hear of your father's passing. Never had the pleasure of meeting your father, from what I've seen, read and heard he was the perfect Dad everyone wished they had. Vibes of strength headed your way. Eternal rest Mr. B.
Garry Gernandt
Friend
February 28, 2021
Sincere sympathy to the family. My Grandmother was Catherine Bandur Oseka, his Aunt. I met him several times over the years in Elkhorn. Edmund was always a pleasant gentleman and mentioned his sister Rose in conversation.
Patsy Schmidt
Family
February 28, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted steady wings and calm seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
February 28, 2021
The description of Ed reminded me f his son Scott...... with that being said Well Done thy good a faithful servant! See you on the other side Ed........
Donna Evans
February 28, 2021
Much love and respect to this great man and his family! Sending healing prayers and much love.
Debi Haley
February 28, 2021
Michelle and Family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time.
Hayley Mitchell
Family
February 28, 2021
Ernie Stanczyk Family
February 28, 2021
Eddie was always a favorite of ours in the office. His wit and baseball knowledge provided for many enjoyable conversations. I will miss him and his engaging and friendly contenance.
Stephen L Coffey DDS
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results