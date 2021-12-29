Battiato, Edna M.
Age 92
Of Fremont. Survived by daughter, Lou "Battiato" (Geoff) Shilton; sons, Thomas (Odeth) Battiato, Dean Battiato, and John Battiato; and other family.
MASS 10am Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. VISITATION 5:30–7pm Sunday, January 2 with a Rosary at 7pm all at Moser's in Fremont. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences www.mosermemorialchapels.com
.
MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025
(402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.