Ednarl Nash
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Nash, Ednarl

April 14, 1942 - September 11, 2021

Age 79 - Preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Ann Nash and daughter-in-law, Jody K. Nash. Survived by husband of over 63 years, Ky David Nash; sons, David Nash, Jr., Thomas (Dayna E.) Nash, Johnny A. Nash; a host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends.

VISITATION: 5–7pm Friday at Roeder – Ames Chapel.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1809 N 23rd Street, Omaha, Nebraska. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery of Omaha, Nebraska.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Sep
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
1809 N 23rd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Merritt A Smith III / Karenina Hayes Smith
September 16, 2021
Dea. Thomas Nash & Sis. Dayna and Family our condolences. We know losing someone so dear is always hard. Just to remind you we care and will be praying for you and with you. With heartfelt sympathy The Lauderdales
Dea. Larry & Sis. Barbara Lauderdale
Other
September 16, 2021
