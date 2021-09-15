Nash, Ednarl



April 14, 1942 - September 11, 2021



Age 79 - Preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Ann Nash and daughter-in-law, Jody K. Nash. Survived by husband of over 63 years, Ky David Nash; sons, David Nash, Jr., Thomas (Dayna E.) Nash, Johnny A. Nash; a host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends.



VISITATION: 5–7pm Friday at Roeder – Ames Chapel.



FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1809 N 23rd Street, Omaha, Nebraska. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery of Omaha, Nebraska.



ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel



4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.