Age 79 - Preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Ann Nash and daughter-in-law, Jody K. Nash. Survived by husband of over 63 years, Ky David Nash; sons, David Nash, Jr., Thomas (Dayna E.) Nash, Johnny A. Nash; a host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends.
VISITATION: 5–7pm Friday at Roeder – Ames Chapel.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1809 N 23rd Street, Omaha, Nebraska. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery of Omaha, Nebraska.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Merritt A Smith III / Karenina Hayes Smith
September 16, 2021
Dea. Thomas Nash & Sis. Dayna and Family
our condolences. We know losing someone so dear is always hard. Just to remind you we care and will be praying for you and with you. With heartfelt sympathy The Lauderdales