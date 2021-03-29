Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward A. Carlsen
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Carlsen, Edward A.

May 11, 1947 - March 27, 2021

Preceeded in death by his parents; two sisters; and wife, Patricia Carlsen. He is survived by daughter, Kathy; son, Tim; daughter, Casandra; granddaughter, Sadie; and great grandson, Braxton.

VISITATION: Monday, April 5th, 5-7pm at John A Gentleman Mortuaries, Pacific St. Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 6 at 10am at St. Leo Catholic Church. Memorial Donations made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 29 to Apr. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Leo Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.