Chevalier, Edward E.June 30, 1929 - April 7, 2022Edward E. Chevalier, age 92, of Council Bluffs, IA passed away on April 7, 2022. Edward was born in Omaha on June 30, 1929 to the late Victor and Frances Chevalier and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and UNO. He proudly served in the US Navy, and was united in marriage to wife, Darlene J. McCoy in 1949. Edward was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and worked many years as a Engineering Inspector for the City of Omaha. He later taught at UNO, and worked for Lampa Rynearson Civil Engineering. He was a member of Cobia Lodge # 631, and Order of Eastern Star #441 and enjoyed playing the piano. Edward was preceded in death by parents; wife Darlene in 2019; grandson Robert Kincaid III; and four siblings. Survivors include daughters: Connie Kincaid Poff of Elkhorn NE, Suzanne Chevalier of Millard, NE; sons: Marc of Omaha, Edward Jr of Doniphan, MO; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.MASONIC SERVICES: Monday at 6pm, followed by VISITATION until 8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday 11am, all at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Cedar Lawn Cemetery, followed by a Luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.