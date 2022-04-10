Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward E. Chevalier
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Chevalier, Edward E.

June 30, 1929 - April 7, 2022

Edward E. Chevalier, age 92, of Council Bluffs, IA passed away on April 7, 2022. Edward was born in Omaha on June 30, 1929 to the late Victor and Frances Chevalier and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and UNO. He proudly served in the US Navy, and was united in marriage to wife, Darlene J. McCoy in 1949. Edward was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and worked many years as a Engineering Inspector for the City of Omaha. He later taught at UNO, and worked for Lampa Rynearson Civil Engineering. He was a member of Cobia Lodge # 631, and Order of Eastern Star #441 and enjoyed playing the piano. Edward was preceded in death by parents; wife Darlene in 2019; grandson Robert Kincaid III; and four siblings. Survivors include daughters: Connie Kincaid Poff of Elkhorn NE, Suzanne Chevalier of Millard, NE; sons: Marc of Omaha, Edward Jr of Doniphan, MO; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.

MASONIC SERVICES: Monday at 6pm, followed by VISITATION until 8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday 11am, all at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Cedar Lawn Cemetery, followed by a Luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
11
Service
6:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.