Edward Duane Woods
Woods, Edward Duane

July 19, 1938 - October 19, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Gene and Ruth Woods; brothers, Don and Clyde Woods; sister, Joan Lockwood. Survived by wife of 56 years, Marguerite; daughters, Connie Scott and Susan (Allen) Fischer; grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon and Nathan Scott, and Jackson Fischer.

VISITATION: Thursday, October 22, 9-10am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am and Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.

Memorials are suggested to Beautiful Savior Church or

Parkinson's Foundation.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
