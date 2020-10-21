Woods, Edward Duane



July 19, 1938 - October 19, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Gene and Ruth Woods; brothers, Don and Clyde Woods; sister, Joan Lockwood. Survived by wife of 56 years, Marguerite; daughters, Connie Scott and Susan (Allen) Fischer; grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon and Nathan Scott, and Jackson Fischer.



VISITATION: Thursday, October 22, 9-10am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am and Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.



Memorials are suggested to Beautiful Savior Church or



Parkinson's Foundation.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.