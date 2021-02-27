Fitzgerald, Edward W.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held Saturday, February 27, at 10am at St. Mary Magdalene Church. A private Internment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Chicago at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances in Ed's honor to the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Initiative (https://giving.nd.edu/priorities/fighting-irish-initiative/
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 27, 2021.