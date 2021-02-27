Bye, Dad. It is with immense sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved father, Ed Fitzgerald. We are grateful beyond measure that he fought like an Irishman through the past month, allowing each of us an opportunity to be with him, to support him, to cheer for him, to celebrate him, and to love him just as he did for us every single second of our lives. Through the grace of God, he was surrounded by his family when he took his final breath. We are comforted knowing he is now in eternal peace, but devastated and heartbroken nonetheless. If you had the pleasure of knowing him - whether by Ed, Fitz, EWF, the Pope, Dad, Grandpa, etc. - you know he was a man of devout faith, generous beyond measure, and a passionate supporter of your journey, wherever it took you. He was truly a blessing to all he met along the way - many we may not even know. On behalf of our family, thank you for your endless prayers, countless casseroles, carry-outs, refills, and other random acts of kindness, and your unwavering friendship and support. As my dad would say, "Peace be with you. And let´s be careful out there."

Margaret Fitzgerald February 23, 2021