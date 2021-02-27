Menu
Edward W. Fitzgerald
ABOUT
Loyola Academy
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Fitzgerald, Edward W.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held Saturday, February 27, at 10am at St. Mary Magdalene Church. A private Internment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Chicago at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances in Ed's honor to the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Initiative (https://giving.nd.edu/priorities/fighting-irish-initiative/).

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Feb
26
Service
6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Magdalene Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
Ed and I became friends through our mutual interest in British military history and toy soldiers. We formed a diverse group of the like-minded and would gather socially with family in tow. Ed's delightfully wry humor still brings a smile. My thoughts and sympathy are so with Nancy and the family. Ken
Ken Bunger
February 25, 2021
He is my best friend and will be very much missed. Jim Conway
Jim conway
Friend
February 25, 2021
Jim and Diane Conway
February 25, 2021
Edward, was a delightful professional with unending knowledge. His pointed opinions were encouraging. He was truly an outstanding Certified Public Accountant. He will be missed by the CPA's in the state of Nebraska. Leo Panzer
Leo Panzer
February 25, 2021
Love, Larry,Patti,Judy,Brad
February 24, 2021
It was a pleasure to work with Ed the better part of a decade. After our time at EY ended, I continued to enjoy Ed's advice and counsel. He was one of the best story tellers I ever knew. I will miss my friend and mentor.
Jeffrey and Cindy Heemstra
February 24, 2021
Ed was the consummate professional. A gentleman. Perhaps most importantly, an Irishman! I was privileged to know him, and especially graced to be admitted to a tour of his wonderful, treasure-filled basement. I was always struck by his genuine interest in how life was treating me, at any given time when we would see one another. This world lost one of the good ones! My condolences to his family and friends.
John Fruhwirth
February 24, 2021
Bye, Dad.  It is with immense sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved father, Ed Fitzgerald. We are grateful beyond measure that he fought like an Irishman through the past month, allowing each of us an opportunity to be with him, to support him, to cheer for him, to celebrate him, and to love him just as he did for us every single second of our lives.  Through the grace of God, he was surrounded by his family when he took his final breath. We are comforted knowing he is now in eternal peace, but devastated and heartbroken nonetheless.  If you had the pleasure of knowing him - whether by Ed, Fitz, EWF, the Pope, Dad, Grandpa, etc. - you know he was a man of devout faith, generous beyond measure, and a passionate supporter of your journey, wherever it took you. He was truly a blessing to all he met along the way - many we may not even know.  On behalf of our family, thank you for your endless prayers, countless casseroles, carry-outs, refills, and other random acts of kindness, and your unwavering friendship and support.    As my dad would say, "Peace be with you. And let´s be careful out there."
Margaret Fitzgerald
February 23, 2021
Roslyn and I have the warmest memories of meeting Ed and Nancy during our military tour at OFFUTT AFB and sharing so many happy occasions. It was also a joy to see them in London when we returned to the UK and to remain in touch over so many years. A truly remarkable and selfless man. Would there more like him. We send much love and our prayers, in deepest sympathy, to Nancy and the Fitzgerald family. David and Roslyn
CAPTAIN DAVID MICHAEL TALL OBE RN
February 21, 2021
