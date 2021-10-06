Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward F. Gable Sr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Gable, Edward F., Sr.

March 6, 1929 - October 2, 2021

Preceded in death by Loving Wife, Norma Jane; Sisters, Agnes, Norma Jean; Brother, Donald.

Survived by Children, Diane (Ed) Bogue, Ed Jr. (Cindy) Gable, Dan (Marilyn) Gable, Kimberly (Frank) Davis; 9 Grandchildren; 17 Great-Grandchildren; Sisters, Helen, Evelyn, Irene, Betty; Special Friend, MaryAnn Ryder; Many Nieces and Nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, with a Rosary at 7 at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Church with Burial at Graceland Park, Omaha.

Kahler- Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington St.

Papillion | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Oct
7
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Oct
8
Funeral
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss . Prayers to the whole family.
Tom and Mary Hansen
October 6, 2021
Ed was such a nice man and when he came to any of our family holidays, I always enjoyed talking to him. My mother Jo Keller use to play cards with him and Mary Ann Ryder at Lisa & Gary's house and she always talked about how much fun she had with them. Condolences to the family.
Cindy Berry
Other
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results