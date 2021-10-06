Gable, Edward F., Sr.
March 6, 1929 - October 2, 2021
Preceded in death by Loving Wife, Norma Jane; Sisters, Agnes, Norma Jean; Brother, Donald.
Survived by Children, Diane (Ed) Bogue, Ed Jr. (Cindy) Gable, Dan (Marilyn) Gable, Kimberly (Frank) Davis; 9 Grandchildren; 17 Great-Grandchildren; Sisters, Helen, Evelyn, Irene, Betty; Special Friend, MaryAnn Ryder; Many Nieces and Nephews.
VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, with a Rosary at 7 at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Church with Burial at Graceland Park, Omaha.
Kahler- Dolce Mortuary
441 No. Washington St.
Papillion | 402-339-3232www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.