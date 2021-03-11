Gillen, Edward J.
August 1, 1932 - March 9, 2021
Edward Jerome Gillen of Bellevue, NE, passed away on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. Edward was born on August 1st, 1932 to James and Martha Gillen in Omaha, NE.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Jean Gillen. Survivors include his son, Michael (Dianna) Bartnik of Lake Hendricks, SD; his daughter, Michele (Mike) Thornhill of Lenexa, KS; his daughter, Melisa Gillen of Kansas City, MO; his beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Zachary and Catherine Thornhill; and his countless family members and friends.
VISITATION: Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Bridget Catholic Church (4112 So. 26th St., Omaha, NE. 68107) from 4:30-6pm with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10am at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors at St. John Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.