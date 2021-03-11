Menu
Edward J. Gillen
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Gillen, Edward J.

August 1, 1932 - March 9, 2021

Edward Jerome Gillen of Bellevue, NE, passed away on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. Edward was born on August 1st, 1932 to James and Martha Gillen in Omaha, NE.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Jean Gillen. Survivors include his son, Michael (Dianna) Bartnik of Lake Hendricks, SD; his daughter, Michele (Mike) Thornhill of Lenexa, KS; his daughter, Melisa Gillen of Kansas City, MO; his beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Zachary and Catherine Thornhill; and his countless family members and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Bridget Catholic Church (4112 So. 26th St., Omaha, NE. 68107) from 4:30-6pm with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10am at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors at St. John Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
4112 So. 26th St., Omaha, NE
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Ed. I remember how great he was with Katie when we lived next door. Condolences to all of you.
Sherry and Joe Cascio
March 13, 2021
Ed will be missed, he was a kind and caring family man. Always a gentleman Very proud of his daughters and grandchildren. It was my pleasure to meet you all. May God bless you all and give you comfort in his absence ❤
Barbara Rowe
Friend
March 13, 2021
Mike , Michele and Melisa I´m so sorry to hear about your dad. He had a way of lighting up a room. With that smile of his a an he. Always left you with a smile in your heart. He will truly be missed your. No matter what the event was family get together. Or a funeral or wedding. He made a point to always talk to. His family and friends. He truly was a gentleman. Whole family are in our thoughts an prayers.
Mike Hawkins
March 11, 2021
