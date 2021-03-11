Mike , Michele and Melisa I´m so sorry to hear about your dad. He had a way of lighting up a room. With that smile of his a an he. Always left you with a smile in your heart. He will truly be missed your. No matter what the event was family get together. Or a funeral or wedding. He made a point to always talk to. His family and friends. He truly was a gentleman. Whole family are in our thoughts an prayers.

Mike Hawkins March 11, 2021