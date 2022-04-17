Menu
Edward E. Ed Hale
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Apr, 18 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Hale, Edward E.

November 15, 1946 - April 8, 2022

Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter: Laura Hall. Survived by wife of 52 years: Connie; children: Lisa Simpson, and Scott (Amy) Hale; grandchildren: Amber, Tyler, Markus, Morgan, Eric, Issi, Jackson, Osborn, and Austin; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters: Vicki Schafer, and Judy (Ken) Hamen; and many loving family and friends.

GATHERING of Family and Friends: 5-7pm Monday, April 18, with 6pm PRAYER SERVICE at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. INURNMENT: Tuesday 11am in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
18
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
SO VERY VERY SORRY...HE WILL BE MISSED BY ALL
JAMES L NASH
April 15, 2022
