Hale, Edward E.November 15, 1946 - April 8, 2022Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter: Laura Hall. Survived by wife of 52 years: Connie; children: Lisa Simpson, and Scott (Amy) Hale; grandchildren: Amber, Tyler, Markus, Morgan, Eric, Issi, Jackson, Osborn, and Austin; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters: Vicki Schafer, and Judy (Ken) Hamen; and many loving family and friends.GATHERING of Family and Friends: 5-7pm Monday, April 18, with 6pm PRAYER SERVICE at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. INURNMENT: Tuesday 11am in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation.