Hinsley, Edward JOctober 9, 1957 - March 12, 2022Survived by wife, Candace; children: Heather (Bobby), and Ryan (Noah); step-children: Ryan (Josh), Katie (Ron), Lacey (Joe), and Carlee; grandchildren, Maisie, Brooklyn, Braxton, Trent, Bodie, Raymond, and Layla; brother, Larry (Sue); hundreds of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many, many friends. Preceded in death by his parents; and siblings.INTERMENT in the Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors on April 1st at 1pm, with CELEBRATION of LIFE to follow at the DAV, Omaha 4515 F St.NEPTUNE SOCIETYOmaha, NE (402) 718-9529