Edward J. Hinsley
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Interment
Apr, 1 2022
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
Hinsley, Edward J

October 9, 1957 - March 12, 2022

Survived by wife, Candace; children: Heather (Bobby), and Ryan (Noah); step-children: Ryan (Josh), Katie (Ron), Lacey (Joe), and Carlee; grandchildren, Maisie, Brooklyn, Braxton, Trent, Bodie, Raymond, and Layla; brother, Larry (Sue); hundreds of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many, many friends. Preceded in death by his parents; and siblings.

INTERMENT in the Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors on April 1st at 1pm, with CELEBRATION of LIFE to follow at the DAV, Omaha 4515 F St.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
March 23, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
March 22, 2022
