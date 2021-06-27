Worked with Ed for many out of that old broken down fire barn at 40 th &Nicholas. That fire barn was so bad OFD moved out as had hot water in cold a water pipes and rest rooms were as bad and dirty as could be for the 200 & 300 crews to use &work out of .NO one cared for cops at all in those years at these old barns and they did force did us to work out of the broken down fire barns like Ames Ave which was about as bad as OFD left as worn out buildings. ED and myself worked for the day shift in 200 area and had to return each night to this old dirty broken down building to check in. ED was good cop and he and myself and Charlie always got along great.I never returned to the job after almost being killed in 1984 and thank god never had to go back to 40 th& Nicholas ,now torn down.Sorry for all and Ed will be missed am sure

HAROLD FLEMMEER June 27, 2021