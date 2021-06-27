Menu
Edward W. Horne
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Horne, Edward, W.

September 13, 1941 - June 17, 2021

Age 79 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife Veronica M. Horne. Survived by Children: Edwin, Kerwin (Chanyta), Sharnell Horne, Derwin, Trestin (Teresita), Prestin; A host of other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:45am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel) Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery; For more details visit:

www.Bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services

1702 N. 72nd Street - Omaha, NE. 68114 - 402-391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N, Omaha, NE
Jun
29
Celebration of Life
11:45a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N, Omaha, NE
life long friend, classmate and class act
Preston Love Jr
Friend
June 28, 2021
Worked with Ed for many out of that old broken down fire barn at 40 th &Nicholas. That fire barn was so bad OFD moved out as had hot water in cold a water pipes and rest rooms were as bad and dirty as could be for the 200 & 300 crews to use &work out of .NO one cared for cops at all in those years at these old barns and they did force did us to work out of the broken down fire barns like Ames Ave which was about as bad as OFD left as worn out buildings. ED and myself worked for the day shift in 200 area and had to return each night to this old dirty broken down building to check in. ED was good cop and he and myself and Charlie always got along great.I never returned to the job after almost being killed in 1984 and thank god never had to go back to 40 th& Nicholas ,now torn down.Sorry for all and Ed will be missed am sure
HAROLD FLEMMEER
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results