Horne, Edward, W.
September 13, 1941 - June 17, 2021
Age 79 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife Veronica M. Horne. Survived by Children: Edwin, Kerwin (Chanyta), Sharnell Horne, Derwin, Trestin (Teresita), Prestin; A host of other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:45am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel) Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery; For more details visit:www.Bramanmortuary.com
