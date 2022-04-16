Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward J. Mills Sr.
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Platteview High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
Send Flowers
Mills, Edward J., Sr.

January 19, 1948 - April 14, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Warren and Myra (Amidon) Mills; sister, Dee Miles.

1966 graduate of Platteview High School; served in US Army in Vietnam as a crew chief/door gunner with the 71st Assault Helicopter Company "Rattlers" 67-68; employed by Control Data/Seagate and Weyerhaeuser Paper Company "retired." Belonged to Gold Wing Touring Association.

Survived by wife of 52 years, Barbara (Vierregger) Mills; son, Edward Jr. (Shelly) Mills; daughter, Janet (Joshua) Mills/Rodriguez; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Sophia, and Victoria; step-grandson, Michael; brother, Richard (Pam) Mills; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; step-aunts and uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

VISITATION Wednesday 5-8pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Thursday 10:30am at the Mortuary. INTERMENT at the Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington Street

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 N Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Apr
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 N Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Apr
21
Interment
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.