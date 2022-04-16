Mills, Edward J., Sr.January 19, 1948 - April 14, 2022Preceded in death by parents, Warren and Myra (Amidon) Mills; sister, Dee Miles.1966 graduate of Platteview High School; served in US Army in Vietnam as a crew chief/door gunner with the 71st Assault Helicopter Company "Rattlers" 67-68; employed by Control Data/Seagate and Weyerhaeuser Paper Company "retired." Belonged to Gold Wing Touring Association.Survived by wife of 52 years, Barbara (Vierregger) Mills; son, Edward Jr. (Shelly) Mills; daughter, Janet (Joshua) Mills/Rodriguez; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Sophia, and Victoria; step-grandson, Michael; brother, Richard (Pam) Mills; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; step-aunts and uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; and many friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.VISITATION Wednesday 5-8pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Thursday 10:30am at the Mortuary. INTERMENT at the Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm.Kahler-Dolce Mortuary441 No. Washington StreetPapillion, NE | 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com