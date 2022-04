Olsufka, Edward J.



Age 84



Edward J. Olsufka, of Tarkio, MO, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Tarkio. FAMILY VISITATION: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 6-7pm, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Services in Omaha, NE will be held at later date. Private family inurnment later date.



Davis Funeral Home



10th &, Park St, Tarkio, MO 64491 | minterfuneralchapels.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.