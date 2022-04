Reilly, Edward



Edward Reilly, age 84 of Lawrence, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Bonner Springs, KS. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 11am, at St. John Catholic Church, Lawrence. ROSARY: Friday, 6pm, with Visitation to follow until 8pm at the church.



