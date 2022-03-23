Roche, Edward B. "Ted"
April 29, 1938 - March 20, 2022
VISITATION: Monday, March 28th from 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, March 29th at 10:30am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Bellevue Little Theatre, the Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Company, KVNO Radio at UNO and Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo.
To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2022.