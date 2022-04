I am casted in the depths of sadness at the passing of my dear brother and good friend "Eddie", Reverend Rollerson. I find some comfort in the reminiscence of good times we had in childhood and continuing as adults. Though I rue the fact of his absence, I know that there is a time when our God calls all His faithful servants home to rest. God bless you my dear brother, and may you rest in the grace, mercy, and glory of God's eternal peace. All condolences to the Rollerson family...

ARNOLD L TRAYNHAM March 19, 2021