Smith, Edward L.
May 15, 1950 - June 10, 2021
Springfield. Preceded by father, Floyd Smith. Survived by mother, Erma Smith; wife, Cheryl Smith; son, Shane Smith; daughters, Kari (Darin) Johnson and Jennifer (Joe) Kreifels; grandchildren, Cheyanne (Matthew), Kylee, Braden, Halle, Benjamin, Julia and Madison; great-grandchildren, Skyler and Paisley. VISITATION 5-8pm Monday, June 14, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:30am Tuesday, June 15, at First United Methodist Church of Springfield, 480 Main St. Memorials to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, Springfield United Methodist Church Food Bank, or Springfield/Platteview Alumni and Friends.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.