Edward L. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Smith, Edward L.

May 15, 1950 - June 10, 2021

Springfield. Preceded by father, Floyd Smith. Survived by mother, Erma Smith; wife, Cheryl Smith; son, Shane Smith; daughters, Kari (Darin) Johnson and Jennifer (Joe) Kreifels; grandchildren, Cheyanne (Matthew), Kylee, Braden, Halle, Benjamin, Julia and Madison; great-grandchildren, Skyler and Paisley. VISITATION 5-8pm Monday, June 14, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:30am Tuesday, June 15, at First United Methodist Church of Springfield, 480 Main St. Memorials to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, Springfield United Methodist Church Food Bank, or Springfield/Platteview Alumni and Friends.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc - Gretna

11710 Sanding Stone Dr. Gretna, NE 68028

www.RoederMortuary.com 402-332-0090
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Jun
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
480 Main St., Springfield, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Cheryl and her family, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Our prayers go out for all of you. Dennis and Pam Hahn
Dennis Hahn
Family
June 21, 2021
Kari-Thinking of you and sending prayers.
Lisa Deja
Other
June 15, 2021
Cheryl and family...We are so very sorry for the loss of Ed. The guy that always had a smile on his face. Prayers and Sympathy to you all. Dean and Cindy
Dean and CIndy Fornoff
June 14, 2021
Chip and Samantha Lawrence
June 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss hugs and prayers for the family
Zach Nancy Rosser Utecht
Friend
June 13, 2021
Cheryl and Family I was so sad to hear of Eds passing. My condolences to you and your family. The ones we love are never gone; they live within our hearts.
Robin Brandenburg
School
June 13, 2021
Jenny, I so loved the stories you would tell about your wonderful family. The respect and love you have for your father was always the heart of those stories. His honest and strong character will live on in you and his grandchildren. What a wonderful gift he has left behind. I send my love and support to you and my your amazing family.
Lisa Masters-Sanders
Friend
June 13, 2021
