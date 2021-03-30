Menu
Edward F. Sopcich Jr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Sopcich, Edward F. Jr.

October 22, 1930 - March 29, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Alice. Survived by children, Debe Branning (Kenton Moore), Sherry Bowen (Tom), Tammy Lempka (Kevin), Kurt Sopcich (Cindy); 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren.

VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 31st, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with Visitation from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Thursday, April 1st, 10:30am, at West Center Chapel. Interment: St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2021.
