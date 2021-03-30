Sopcich, Edward F. Jr.October 22, 1930 - March 29, 2021Preceded in death by wife, Alice. Survived by children, Debe Branning (Kenton Moore), Sherry Bowen (Tom), Tammy Lempka (Kevin), Kurt Sopcich (Cindy); 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren.VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 31st, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with Visitation from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Thursday, April 1st, 10:30am, at West Center Chapel. Interment: St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com