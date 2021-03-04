Menu
Edward H. Tibke
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Tibke, Edward H.

February 14, 1935 - March 2, 2021 Age 86

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather.

Preceded in death by loving wife of 60 years, Wanda Joy Tibke; parents, Harry and Ethel Tibke; and brother, Wayne Tibke.

Survived by nine loving children, Lance (Kathy), Clay (Robin), Kathy Saathoff, Kristie (John) Vecchio, Tracie (John) Novak, Valerie, Linnea (Keith) O'Dowd, Michele (Gerald) O'Dowd, Keith (Connie); 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Ed passed away in the loving arms of his family, he had many great accomplishments in his life, but the most important to him was his family, he will be loved by all and remembered forever.

He retired from OPPD with 42 years of service as a lineman and line foreman, served on the Joint Apprentice Training Committee, Player Rep. for OSA Board of Directors and was inducted into the Metro Omaha Softball Hall of Fame. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a Tank Commander and received the Marksman Badge, AFR Medal, along with awards as the NE ARNG Area Communication Chief.

VISITATION: Saturday, 9:30-10:30am, at Covenant Presbyterian Church (150th & Blondo) with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be designated between American Diabetes Association or Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, for the Habitat Fund. Condolences to http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Live stream available at www.cpcomaha.org.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
150th & Blondo, NE
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
NE
To the Tibke Family, I am so sorry to hear the loss of your Father. Your Dad was a Fabulous Man. He will be truly missed. God Bless.
Jeff Cherek
March 18, 2021
I got to know Ed through many years of playing softball together. It was an honor to have known him and he will always live on in our memories.
Todd Culp and family
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ed. I remember he was always at all the grandkids games. Always. He will always be remembered as a great dad, grandpa and friend. Sorry i couldnt make it to the service. Jenny Smith (Keith wife)
Jenny Smith
March 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of your family; may God guide you in his wisdom ways. Take care.
Marlene Blohm and family
March 5, 2021
Sorry to hear of Ed´s passing from the Lindsay family
Dennis Lindsay
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathies.
Jeff Blohm
March 4, 2021
Tibke Family So sorry to find about your loss. Prayers are with all of you. Again I am so sorryl
Diane and Steve Becker
March 4, 2021
One of the true icons of Omaha Softball. From player, coach, board Member OSA, grandfather of All Staters, a driving force in the sanctioning HS Softball. A good man
Ron Osborn
March 4, 2021
So sorry for Ed´s passing. Sending prayers and much love to all! Ed and Wanda were Wahoo friends.
Sharyn Kolterman
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I met Ed playing softball THROUGH OSA. Sending my condolences to the family.
Ken Holmstrom
March 4, 2021
Connie, so sorry to hear of the loss of your father-in-law. May God comfort your heart during this time of bereavement.
Dr Bonnie J Perry Adams
March 4, 2021
Ed was a great guy and always good to me he will be missed
Steve seidler
March 4, 2021
