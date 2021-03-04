Tibke, Edward H.
February 14, 1935 - March 2, 2021 Age 86
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather.
Preceded in death by loving wife of 60 years, Wanda Joy Tibke; parents, Harry and Ethel Tibke; and brother, Wayne Tibke.
Survived by nine loving children, Lance (Kathy), Clay (Robin), Kathy Saathoff, Kristie (John) Vecchio, Tracie (John) Novak, Valerie, Linnea (Keith) O'Dowd, Michele (Gerald) O'Dowd, Keith (Connie); 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ed passed away in the loving arms of his family, he had many great accomplishments in his life, but the most important to him was his family, he will be loved by all and remembered forever.
He retired from OPPD with 42 years of service as a lineman and line foreman, served on the Joint Apprentice Training Committee, Player Rep. for OSA Board of Directors and was inducted into the Metro Omaha Softball Hall of Fame. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a Tank Commander and received the Marksman Badge, AFR Medal, along with awards as the NE ARNG Area Communication Chief.
VISITATION: Saturday, 9:30-10:30am, at Covenant Presbyterian Church (150th & Blondo) with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be designated between American Diabetes Association
or Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, for the Habitat Fund. Condolences to http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
. Live stream available at www.cpcomaha.org
.
