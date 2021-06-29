My condolences to Jim's family on the loss of a good man and a great teacher and coach. He was the calmest wrestling coach I ever saw. I first met him when he was coaching at Albion and I was at David City. Then later in life when I took a teaching job at Lincoln East, Jim was coaching there with the same calm attitude. He was a man I admired. I was glad to see him subbing after his retirement, which is the sign of a dedicated teacher.

Ted Koehn Work June 29, 2021