Edwin James "Jim" Holechek
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE
Holechek, Edwin James "Jim"

February 26, 1938 - June 24, 2021

Edwin James "Jim" Holechek, 83, of Lincoln passed away June 24, 2021. Born February 26, 1938, in Omaha, NE to Edwin and Joy (Christensen) Holechek.

Jim was wrestling coach and educator at Lincoln East High School. He was a volunteer at Lincoln Literacy.

Family members include his wife, Judy; sons, Tony (Shelli) Holechek, Bristol, TN, and Chris Holechek, San Marcos, TX; son-in-law, Bo Day; grandchildren: Corey (Jessica) Day, Andy (Madeline) Day, Samantha (Billy) Sonnemaker, Jayson, Cassidy, Jessica, Ryan, and Emily Holechek; great-grandchildren, Dax and Ryne Day; sisters, Betti Seay, Greeley, CO and Judy Hellwege, Grand Island, NE; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Leslie.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 2, 2021, 1pm, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Livestream available ten minutes prior to service at roperandsons.com/livestream. Memorials may be given to Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. 9th, Lincoln, NE 68508. No Visitation/Cremation. If you know Jim, come to the reception.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

ROPER & SONS SOUTH LINCOLN CHAPEL

3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill), Lincoln, NE

(402) 261-5907 | www.roperandsons.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial service
12:45p.m.
Livestream
available ten minutes prior to service at roperandsons.com/livestream, NE
Jul
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to Judy and Jim's family. I enjoyed bantoring with Jim while I worked in the front office. Jim was an anti-computer guy, and used to tell me the pencil was all he or anybody else needed. (I believe he finally gave in and got a computer though!) Rest in peace, Jim. I enjoyed knowing you! Agnes Cox
Agnes Cox
Work
July 2, 2021
I attended Farwell High School with Jim and sister Judy. We made it to the State of Nebraska finals in basketball Class E in the early l950's. He also attended some of my early birthday parties. I always admired his neat "duck tail haircut" and basketball moves on the court. RIP Jim.
james lukasiewicz
Friend
July 1, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time of sorrow.
Lorraine Woodward
Work
June 30, 2021
I very much enjoyed his company, first as a student and then as his student teacher. I have very fond memories of his intellect and wit, especially the banter we would have between, and sometimes, during classes. RIP......
John Mulvaney
School
June 30, 2021
Jim and Judy were our next door neighbors for over 25 years. They were great neighbors and good people. I reconnected with Jim recently over the last year when I would see him at the Dog run. Sorry for your loss Judy. Jim will be missed.
Mark & Susie Davis
June 30, 2021
My condolences to Jim's family on the loss of a good man and a great teacher and coach. He was the calmest wrestling coach I ever saw. I first met him when he was coaching at Albion and I was at David City. Then later in life when I took a teaching job at Lincoln East, Jim was coaching there with the same calm attitude. He was a man I admired. I was glad to see him subbing after his retirement, which is the sign of a dedicated teacher.
Ted Koehn
Work
June 29, 2021
Judy, I was so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Joe Ayres
June 29, 2021
My thoughts to family & friends on your loss. One of my FAV teachers @ East High class on 73, my FAV Coach also. He always cracked me up such respect for Coach...
Cissy Swepston
School
June 29, 2021
