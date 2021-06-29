Holechek, Edwin James "Jim"
February 26, 1938 - June 24, 2021
Edwin James "Jim" Holechek, 83, of Lincoln passed away June 24, 2021. Born February 26, 1938, in Omaha, NE to Edwin and Joy (Christensen) Holechek.
Jim was wrestling coach and educator at Lincoln East High School. He was a volunteer at Lincoln Literacy.
Family members include his wife, Judy; sons, Tony (Shelli) Holechek, Bristol, TN, and Chris Holechek, San Marcos, TX; son-in-law, Bo Day; grandchildren: Corey (Jessica) Day, Andy (Madeline) Day, Samantha (Billy) Sonnemaker, Jayson, Cassidy, Jessica, Ryan, and Emily Holechek; great-grandchildren, Dax and Ryne Day; sisters, Betti Seay, Greeley, CO and Judy Hellwege, Grand Island, NE; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Leslie.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 2, 2021, 1pm, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Livestream available ten minutes prior to service at roperandsons.com/livestream
Memorials may be given to Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. 9th, Lincoln, NE 68508. No Visitation/Cremation. If you know Jim, come to the reception.
.
