Edwin H. Johnson Jr.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE
Johnson, Edwin H. Jr.

April 30, 1941 - September 27, 2021

Edwin H. Johnson Jr., Doctor of Education, 80, of Ashland and formerly of Syracuse, passed away on September 27, 2021.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Oct. 4, at 10:30am at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paulinus Facebook page.

VISITATION: Sunday, Oct. 3, from 9am until 9pm, with family greeting friends from 4-6pm, at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

Syracuse, NE | (402) 269-2441
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street, Syracuse, NE
Oct
4
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th Street, Syracuse, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace
Jay Moore
Other
October 1, 2021
