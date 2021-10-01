Johnson, Edwin H. Jr.
April 30, 1941 - September 27, 2021
Edwin H. Johnson Jr., Doctor of Education, 80, of Ashland and formerly of Syracuse, passed away on September 27, 2021.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Oct. 4, at 10:30am at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paulinus Facebook page.
VISITATION: Sunday, Oct. 3, from 9am until 9pm, with family greeting friends from 4-6pm, at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.
