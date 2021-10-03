Rasmussen, Edwin D. "Ed"
March 31, 1946 - October 1, 2021
Age 75. Preceded in death by father, Sigurd and mother, Lucille; brothers, Lawrence Rasmussen, and James Rasmussen of Chicago; and sister, Corrinne Houdek of Chicago. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jo Rasmussen; son, Mike Rasmussen (Ann); daughter, Karen Pelchat (Tom); grandchildren: Jessica and Shawn Pelchat, Riley, Carter, Lucas, and Kira Rasmussen, and Shawn Pelchat; brother, Tom Rasmussen (Cathy); sister, Deanna Rasmussen (Jim Orlando); sisters-in-law, Jan Rasmussen, and Mary Rasmussen; many nieces and nephews.
The Family will Receive friends on Wednesday, October 6th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 7th, at 10am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St. INTERMENT: Thursday, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors. The family requests masks for all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kidney Foundation. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.