It is with the deepest of sadness that we mourn the passing of Ed. His friendship was so valued and appreciated. He was a mentor to me and a all around friend. I will miss the lunches and the times we share talking about golf, grandkids and many other topics. There was no question of Ed's love for Jo, his children and most of all his grandkids. You all were the joy of his life. Jane and I also enjoyed the time we shared as couple at different events. Your family was so kind over the many years. Ed will always be in our hearts as you will all be in our prayers. The angels have gained a good one. Ken & Jane

Ken Sibilia October 5, 2021