Rasmussen, Edwin D. "Ed"
March 31, 1946 - October 1, 2021
The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 6th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, Oct. 7th at 10am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St. Interment: Thursday, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. The family requests masks for all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kidney Foundation. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.