Edwin D. "Ed" Rasmussen
Rasmussen, Edwin D. "Ed"

March 31, 1946 - October 1, 2021

The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 6th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, Oct. 7th at 10am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St. Interment: Thursday, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. The family requests masks for all services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kidney Foundation. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
6
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge St., NE
Oct
7
Interment
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Jo and family, I am so sorry to hear of Ed's passing. Thinking of you at this time and sending prayers to you and your family.
Betty Murphy
Friend
October 6, 2021
It is with the deepest of sadness that we mourn the passing of Ed. His friendship was so valued and appreciated. He was a mentor to me and a all around friend. I will miss the lunches and the times we share talking about golf, grandkids and many other topics. There was no question of Ed's love for Jo, his children and most of all his grandkids. You all were the joy of his life. Jane and I also enjoyed the time we shared as couple at different events. Your family was so kind over the many years. Ed will always be in our hearts as you will all be in our prayers. The angels have gained a good one. Ken & Jane
Ken Sibilia
October 5, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 5, 2021
Sue and Louie Krcelic
October 4, 2021
