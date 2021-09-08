Trouba, Edwin T.
February 10, 1938 - September 5, 2021
Edwin Thomas Trouba 83, Ceresco, died Sunday, September 5, at home. Due to recent COVID-19 trends, Church Services will be closed to the public. All friends and neighbors are welcome to attend the burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight at 11:45am, Thursday, September 9. Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, is handling the arrangements. No Visitation. Please see www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com
for complete obituary.
ZABKA FUNERAL HOME
410 Jackson Ave., Seward, NE 68434
402-643-2924
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.