Edwin T. Trouba
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE
Trouba, Edwin T.

February 10, 1938 - September 5, 2021

Edwin Thomas Trouba 83, Ceresco, died Sunday, September 5, at home. Due to recent COVID-19 trends, Church Services will be closed to the public. All friends and neighbors are welcome to attend the burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight at 11:45am, Thursday, September 9. Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, is handling the arrangements. No Visitation. Please see www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

ZABKA FUNERAL HOME

410 Jackson Ave., Seward, NE 68434

402-643-2924
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Burial
11:45a.m.
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
Dwight, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ed took me on my first agent visit and furthered my career to underwriting. Prayers for the family.
Sherry Sell
Work
September 9, 2021
Dear Uncle Ed, your untimely passing breaks my heart. I am sorry we could not be there for your service today. Growing up, and in adulthood, I cherished every moment I got to spend with you. You were a kind, smart, humble and loving family man. Your legacy lives in your children and grandchildren, relatives and friends, forevermore. Rest In Peace! Dave and Jannus
Dave Trouba
Family
September 9, 2021
It was great working with you in SFPP over the years. Ed enjoyed the many golf games with you esp the beverage & conversation that followed! Enjoy God´s glorious courses above. Ed & Pam
Pamela Trehearn
September 8, 2021
