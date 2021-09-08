Dear Uncle Ed, your untimely passing breaks my heart. I am sorry we could not be there for your service today. Growing up, and in adulthood, I cherished every moment I got to spend with you. You were a kind, smart, humble and loving family man. Your legacy lives in your children and grandchildren, relatives and friends, forevermore. Rest In Peace! Dave and Jannus

Dave Trouba Family September 9, 2021