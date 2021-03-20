Annin, Eileen Marie (Berning)
June 25, 1934 - March 18, 2021
Preceded in death by brother, Dennis Berning; twin sister, Irene Christensen. Survived by husband, Thomas A. Annin; children: Gerald Annin (Nikki), Kathleen (Annin) Warren (Shane), and Jeffrey Annin (Mandy); ten grandchildren; sisters, Beverley Neubaum, Sharilyn Kawa (Larry).
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, March 22nd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 23rd at 10am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th St. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Joan of Arc Church.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2021.