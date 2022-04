Gillespie, Eileen M.June 2, 1926 - January 4, 2022Preceded in death by parents, Hugh F. and Helen E. Gillespie; brother, Hugh F. Gillespie; sisters, Kathleen M. Gillespie, Mary Ellen Jones. Survived by nieces and nephews: Karen Kohler, Julian Jones, Steve Jones, Michael Gillespie; other relatives and friends.VISITATION: Friday, January 7th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 8th at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com