Eileen M. Gillespie
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Gillespie, Eileen M.

June 2, 1926 - January 4, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Hugh F. and Helen E. Gillespie; brother, Hugh F. Gillespie; sisters, Kathleen M. Gillespie, Mary Ellen Jones. Survived by nieces and nephews: Karen Kohler, Julian Jones, Steve Jones, Michael Gillespie; other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, January 7th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 8th at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Eileen. I always enjoyed and valued your friendship. Scott.
Scott Jennings
Work
January 6, 2022
