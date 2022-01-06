Stevens, Eileen
Age 87
Eileen Stevens, of West Point, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Eileen is survived by her children, Sharon Jones (the late Ron Jones) of Lincoln; Charleen (Bill) Flint of Columbus; Lori Stevens of Overland Park, KS; Chuck (Christine) Stevens of Omaha; and Janell (Steve) Miller of Norfolk.
FUNERAL MASS: 11am Saturday, January 8, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. James Weeder as celebrant. The funeral will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome
. Lunch will be in the GACC Cafeteria following the Mass. BURIAL will be at 3:30pm at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery at Bow Valley. VISITATION will be Saturday before the service from 9:30-10:30am with a ROSARY at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the Franciscan Healthcare Foundation or to St. Mary's Catholic Church Endowment.
