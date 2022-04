Bosilevac, Elaine Margaret



January 23, 1937 - September 16, 2021



Preceded in death by father, Melvin Fulton; mother, Cleora Fulton; step-mother, Iola Fulton; brother, Alan Fulton; and daughter-in-law, Genevieve Bosilevac. Survived by her husband, Albert; sons, Dr. Michael Bosilevac (Kristin), and Thomas Bosilevac (Darci); grandchildren, Jordan Tessmer (Pat), Aubrie Bosilevac (Kyle), Madison, Blasé and Patrick Bosilevac; many nieces and nephews.



VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 21st, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 22nd, 10:30am at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to St. Bernard's Catholic Church.



