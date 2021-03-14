Frey, Elaine D.



September 17, 1929 - March 11, 2021



It is with sadness, the family of Elaine D. (Rooth) Frey, announces her passing on March 11, 2021 at her home in Bellevue, NE. Elaine was born on September 17, 1929 in Oakland, NE to the parents of Carl and Mabel Rooth. Elaine married Charles B. "Bob" Frey on April 25, 1948 from which this union produced six children.



A longtime resident of Bellevue, Elaine was active with the St. James United Methodist Church and Martha's Circle, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Eagles, and was the former President of the Burlington Northern Railroad Veterans of Omaha.



Elaine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother; and sister.



She is survived by her six children: Tom Frey (Wichita Falls, TX), Susie Deegan (Wichita Falls, TX), Rick Frey (Bellevue, NE), Robin Frey (Loveland, CO), Kristi (James) Endelicato (Greeley, CO), and Craig Frey (Bellevue, NE). She leaves 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.



Private burial following CDC guidelines will be held in Lyons, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hillcrest Hospice, or do something kind for someone in need.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.