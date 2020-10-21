Ellefson, Elaine L.



January 26, 1940 - October 19, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, John; daughter, Lori Ellefson. Survived by children, Dean (Becky) Ellefson, Dawn (Rich) Abboud, Kurt (Kim) Ellefson; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Micek.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, 1pm, Hillcrest Cemetery.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.