Elaine E. McMullin
1916 - 2020
BORN
1916
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
McMullin, Elaine E.

August 19, 1916 - December 10, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, James L. McMullin; parents, William and Elvira Brandt; and brothers, Richard and Robert Brandt. Survived by loving daughter, Elaine (Richard) DeWell. Elaine received a teaching degree from UNO in 1951 and taught for 42 years before retiring in 1978. She enjoyed playing cards, pinochle, and was a master at bridge. She was also known for her needle crafts. She would knit, crochet, and sew any and everything. But most of all she loved dancing: square, round, and ballroom. Her and James are reunited in the ballroom in the sky.

Private family serivces. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My brothers and I would like to pass along our condolences on the passing of your Mom. She was such a delight and we looked forward to seeing you all every week at the restaurant. What a life well lived! Hope your family is well! Chuck, Ron, Bob Caniglia
Robert Caniglia
December 14, 2020
I knew your mom from Walnut Grove and she was such a joy to be around. Cherished your many many memories.
Deb Wacker
December 13, 2020
Elaine was such a beautiful lady elegant on the dance floor and such a classy dresser,she will be missed by so many of her dancing friends.
Bob and Linda Todd
December 12, 2020
My Deepest sympathy to Elaine and Rich. I enjoyed being her pinochle partner with the group. Will miss her.
Carl Rosenbaugh
December 12, 2020
