McMullin, Elaine E.August 19, 1916 - December 10, 2020Preceded in death by husband, James L. McMullin; parents, William and Elvira Brandt; and brothers, Richard and Robert Brandt. Survived by loving daughter, Elaine (Richard) DeWell. Elaine received a teaching degree from UNO in 1951 and taught for 42 years before retiring in 1978. She enjoyed playing cards, pinochle, and was a master at bridge. She was also known for her needle crafts. She would knit, crochet, and sew any and everything. But most of all she loved dancing: square, round, and ballroom. Her and James are reunited in the ballroom in the sky.Private family serivces. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152