McMullin, Elaine E.
August 19, 1916 - December 10, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, James L. McMullin; parents, William and Elvira Brandt; and brothers, Richard and Robert Brandt. Survived by loving daughter, Elaine (Richard) DeWell. Elaine received a teaching degree from UNO in 1951 and taught for 42 years before retiring in 1978. She enjoyed playing cards, pinochle, and was a master at bridge. She was also known for her needle crafts. She would knit, crochet, and sew any and everything. But most of all she loved dancing: square, round, and ballroom. Her and James are reunited in the ballroom in the sky.
Private family serivces. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.