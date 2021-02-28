Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine A. Newton
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Newton, Elaine A.

April 17, 1928 - February 26, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, LeRoy; and 9 siblings. Survived by children, Susan (Peter) Engstrom, Richard (Diana) Newton, and John (Audrey) Newton; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; other loving relatives.

VISITATION: Thursday from 12-1pm at the Mortuary, with GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday 1:15pm at Hillcrest Cemetery. Celebration of Elaine's Life will be held at a later date.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
4
Graveside service
1:15p.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ron, Ria, Ronnie and Jenny
March 1, 2021
As Sue´s childhood friend, Mrs Newton invited me to have dinner with them now and then. Hers were the first tacos I ever ate! And also her cookies with root beer flavoring! I´m glad I got to spend a little time with this lovely woman toward the end of her years as well. She was a blessing to all who knew her.
Patty Getzschman Perry
February 28, 2021
Elaine "Dell" was one of the kindest, caring person I ever met. We had been friends from the time she arrived in Omaha. There's very few like her. I will always cherish our friendship. RIP, Love, Ollie
Ollie Murphy
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results