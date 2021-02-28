Preceded in death by husband, LeRoy; and 9 siblings. Survived by children, Susan (Peter) Engstrom, Richard (Diana) Newton, and John (Audrey) Newton; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; other loving relatives.
VISITATION: Thursday from 12-1pm at the Mortuary, with GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday 1:15pm at Hillcrest Cemetery. Celebration of Elaine's Life will be held at a later date.
Ron, Ria, Ronnie and Jenny
March 1, 2021
As Sue´s childhood friend, Mrs Newton invited me to have dinner with them now and then. Hers were the first tacos I ever ate! And also her cookies with root beer flavoring! I´m glad I got to spend a little time with this lovely woman toward the end of her years as well. She was a blessing to all who knew her.
Patty Getzschman Perry
February 28, 2021
Elaine "Dell" was one of the kindest, caring person I ever met. We had been friends from the time she arrived in Omaha. There's very few like her. I will always cherish our friendship. RIP, Love, Ollie