Petrini, Elaine Z.
November 19, 1930 - March 4, 2021
Preceded in death by husband Bart; and son Mark. Survived by her children: Nancy Eberle, Debra Petrini, and Michael Petrini and wife Tracy; brother, Richard Shearer and wife Jan; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and many other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, March 10, from 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, March 11, at 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.). INTERMENT: Calvary. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.