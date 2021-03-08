Menu
Elaine Z. Petrini
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Petrini, Elaine Z.

November 19, 1930 - March 4, 2021

Preceded in death by husband Bart; and son Mark. Survived by her children: Nancy Eberle, Debra Petrini, and Michael Petrini and wife Tracy; brother, Richard Shearer and wife Jan; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and many other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, March 10, from 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, March 11, at 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.). INTERMENT: Calvary. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-391-2171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved seeing Deb's mom every Sunday at this Wal-Mart store. She was a nice lady. She will be missed. Kristina Wal-Mart 1637.
Kristina Broady
March 10, 2021
A memory of a good neighbor the Lee Bill, Velvet, Tammy, Debbie
William Lee
Neighbor
March 9, 2021
