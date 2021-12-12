Brinkman, Elda R.
December 31, 1923 - December 10, 2021
Formerly of Sterling, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Lina and William Brinkman. Survived by nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 14th, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT in Sterling, NE.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
