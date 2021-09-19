James, Eldon Eugene
October 11, 1934 - September 13, 2021
Eldon Eugene James was born in Oakdale, NE on Oct 11, 1934 to Maude and Claude James. He grew up in Madison, NE and he had 3 brothers and 5 sisters. He died on September 13, 2021 of West Nile virus, at the age of 86. He served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corp and was a veteran of the Korean War. He met the love of his life, Patty Hotchkiss on January 9, 1956 and they were united in marriage and were together almost 66 years. Pat was the light in his life, and Eldon was the light in hers.
They began their life in York, NE and it is there where they raised their 4 children, Robert (infant deceased), David James (Janet Heuer) of Columbia, SC, Debra Heller (Tom ) of Ankeny, IA and Darcy (Dan) of Clarks, NE. He had 4 grandchildren, Jessica Zamago (Rolando), Colton Heller, Sara Pleasant, and Ellie Pleasant. He had 2 great grandchildren, Lilly and Mia Zamago. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and one brother, Leland, from McAlester OK.
He owned his own Heating and A/C business, J & R Heating in York, NE for over 37 years and was a respected and successful member of the community. He was involved with many projects in the community and he and Pat enjoyed volunteering their time with the Special Olympics. He and his wife Pat built a lake home at Morningstar Lake in Clarks, NE. There they enjoyed almost 50 years of memories where they built a paradise to share with family and friends. They moved from York to Elkhorn, NE in 2002 which allowed them to be closer to family. In his later years Eldon enjoyed his time with Pat and their family at their time share in Hilton Head, SC. Eldon loved tinkering in his garage, listening to music, and spending time on his patio with his neighbors. He loved being a Marine Corp veteran and struck up a conversation with any veteran he met. He served his country and was proud to do so. His greatest joy was his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and grand dog, Louie. Eldon would light up any room with his quest for fun and he was a great storyteller. Eldon was loved and he will be missed my many.
VISITATION Monday September 20th at the Pacific Street Chapel from 5-7pm. SERVICES: Tuesday September 21, at 9am at the Pacific Street Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 11am with full Military Honors. The Services on Tuesday will be livestreamed. At 9am go to: https://heartstreaming.net/eldon-eugene-james
. Memorials to Adopt-A-Pet in York, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.