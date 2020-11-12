Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eleanor L. "Elle" Frady
Frady, Eleanor L. "Elle"

July 26, 1935 - November 6, 2020

VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, Nov. 12th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Nov. 13th, 10am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th and Q). Interment: Hillcrest. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Nov
12
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th and Q
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Christine Pose
November 11, 2020
Cindy and Gary and the rest of your family I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Elle. Although I only knew her a short time she was such a lovely Lady. May the perpetual light shine upon her and may she rest in peace.
Deacon Dave Probst
November 10, 2020
a loved one
November 10, 2020
a loved one
November 10, 2020
Dear Frady family, So sorry to learn of your beautiful mother's passing. Her smile and energy always lit up a room. Remembering Frady/ Wetenkamp Thanksgivings of long ago. Sending love and peace to each of you.
Becky Wetenkamp
November 9, 2020
Dear Cindy, Todd, and Terry... my heart breaks for you and your families over this great loss! Elle was such a lovely lady, who always had a compliment on her lips for whoever was in front of her, and Elle certainly loved to help out whenever she could. Her volunteer hours for the Foundation were a priceless gift of selflessness. I was an honor to have known Elle, she will be dearly missed. Much love... Maureen
Maureen Naumann
November 9, 2020
Sorry to hear. Lloyd was so sweet and optimistic. He always had a smile on his face. He'll be greatly missed.
Christy M
November 8, 2020