Elijah "Eli" Harris Jr.
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Harris, Elijah "Eli" Jr.

February 15, 1955 - October 14, 2020

Preceded by parents, Elijah Sr. and Carrie Harris; special nephew, Johnny Edwards Jr.; beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by children, Marlin (Helen) Jones of Kileen TX, Camille Curtis, Elesha Harris, and Elijah Harris III and other children of Omaha; sisters, Elaine Edwards and Sharon Harris; brothers, Benjamin (Ramona) Harris of Lee's Summit MO, and Eddie Harris of Omaha; uncle, Johnny (Doris) Dixon of Alma, AR; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; Shirley Curtis; and a host of family and friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 9:30am, Saturday, October 24, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. VISITATION 5-7pm, Friday, October 23, at Forest Lawn. Burial with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Oct
24
Celebration of Life
9:30a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
