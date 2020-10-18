Harris, Elijah "Eli" Jr.February 15, 1955 - October 14, 2020Preceded by parents, Elijah Sr. and Carrie Harris; special nephew, Johnny Edwards Jr.; beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by children, Marlin (Helen) Jones of Kileen TX, Camille Curtis, Elesha Harris, and Elijah Harris III and other children of Omaha; sisters, Elaine Edwards and Sharon Harris; brothers, Benjamin (Ramona) Harris of Lee's Summit MO, and Eddie Harris of Omaha; uncle, Johnny (Doris) Dixon of Alma, AR; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; Shirley Curtis; and a host of family and friends.CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 9:30am, Saturday, October 24, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. VISITATION 5-7pm, Friday, October 23, at Forest Lawn. Burial with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000