Elizabeth Gazda
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Gazda, Elizabeth (Krzyzanowski)

Age 88

Elizabeth (Krzyzanowski) Gazda, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died peacefully December 24, 2021 in Wheatfield, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Gazda for over 51 years. Dearest mother of Diane (James) Riexinger, Michael (Rose) Gazda, Mark (Diane) Gazda, and Kim (Tim Howard) Davis. Cherished grandmother of J.R. and Melissa (Karen Myers) Riexinger, Carissa (Ryan) Dworzanski, Courtney and Rachel Gazda, Kelsey (Nick) Lassek, Joseph (Megan), Alfredo and Lupe Gazda, Jessica Godsey, Tyler (Lindsey) and Logan (Samantha Feller) Davis. Adored and loving Great NaNa to Kayla, Ryan, John, Broc, Brynn, Brooklyn, Hadley, Tristan, Turner, Jenna, Keira, Kelsey, and future Baby Lassek twins. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. VISITATION at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, Sunday from 3-5pm. Memorials to CHI Health Volunteer Services.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Jan
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Elkhorn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your passing. You were a dear friend At East high school in Buffalo, as well as a bowling and card playing pal. Rest In Peace.
Lorraine Wyzykowski Jaworski East Aurora, ny
School
February 16, 2022
Many kind memories I have of Betty. Always welcoming, always gracious. Classy lady. Great sense of humor. Sympathy to Diane, Mike, Mark, and Kim and their families.
Larry Z
December 30, 2021
