Gazda, Elizabeth (Krzyzanowski)Age 88Elizabeth (Krzyzanowski) Gazda, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died peacefully December 24, 2021 in Wheatfield, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Gazda for over 51 years. Dearest mother of Diane (James) Riexinger, Michael (Rose) Gazda, Mark (Diane) Gazda, and Kim (Tim Howard) Davis. Cherished grandmother of J.R. and Melissa (Karen Myers) Riexinger, Carissa (Ryan) Dworzanski, Courtney and Rachel Gazda, Kelsey (Nick) Lassek, Joseph (Megan), Alfredo and Lupe Gazda, Jessica Godsey, Tyler (Lindsey) and Logan (Samantha Feller) Davis. Adored and loving Great NaNa to Kayla, Ryan, John, Broc, Brynn, Brooklyn, Hadley, Tristan, Turner, Jenna, Keira, Kelsey, and future Baby Lassek twins. Also survived by nieces and nephews.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. VISITATION at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, Sunday from 3-5pm. Memorials to CHI Health Volunteer Services.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222